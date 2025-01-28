Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will announce the Union Budget for the upcoming fiscal year on February 1, 2025. The first part of the Budget session will start on January 31 and end on February 13, 2025. The second part will commence on March 10 and conclude on April 4, 2025.

Union Budget 2025 will be FM Sitharaman's second budget speech in Modi 3.0 and her eighth budget in Parliament. So far, she has presented six annual and two interim budgets under the NDA government's consecutive terms in power.

How to watch Budget 2025 live? FM Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2025 in Parliament on February 1, 2025. Her speech will start at 11 am in the Lok Sabha.

The Union budget will be live streaming on the official channels of the Parliament, Doordarshan, and Sansad TV. It will also be streamed on the government's official YouTube channels.

Digital access to the budget documents will be provided on the Union government's official web portal, www.indiabudget.gov.in. The budget documents will be available in both Hindi and English. The web portal will consist of financial statements, finance bills, and requests for grants as specified in the Constitution.

On February 1, 2025, BSE and NSE will remain open on February 1, 2025, despite it being a Saturday due to the Union Budget 2025-26.

From sectors such as insurance, tech, and healthcare to normal, taxpayers expect changes in income tax slabs, GST rationalisation, infrastructure allocation, and regulatory updates to address economic distress and consumer sentiment.