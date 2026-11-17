Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has begun consultations for the Union Budget 2027-28, with the government planning a special session involving Gen Z representatives, experts and bureaucrats as part of the pre-budget exercise, The Economic Times report.

The consultations, which began on November 16 and will continue until November 26, will bring together stakeholders from various sectors to discuss economic priorities and policy challenges ahead of the next Budget.

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The special session with youth representatives will be held alongside discussions with economists and industry stakeholders. The consultations will cover the challenges facing the economy following the West Asia conflict, including the impact of higher oil prices.

The government will also hold separate discussions with representatives from capital markets, banks, insurance companies, financial markets and manufacturing.

Other participants will represent infrastructure, healthcare, labour, startups, energy, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and education.

Sitharaman holds meet with economists FM Sitharaman on Monday chaired the first pre-Budget consultation with several economists to gather inputs from different stakeholders ahead of the next financial year's Budget, according to a report by ANI.

The meeting was attended by the secretary of the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), the chief economic adviser and senior officials of the department.

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The annual exercise is aimed at collecting suggestions from different stakeholders across the economy to help the Finance Ministry identify priorities and shape proposals for the next financial year.

Consultations with economists are among the first steps in the process. The government is expected to hold further discussions with representatives from industry, trade unions, state governments and the social sector.

What happened during the meeting These meetings allow participants to share their assessment of the economy, highlight emerging challenges and put forward suggestions for consideration in the upcoming Budget.

The inputs gathered during the exercise will help the government take into account views from different sections of the economy while preparing its financial roadmap.

The Union Budget 2027-28 is expected to be presented on February 1, 2027, which falls on a Monday. The Economic Survey, which reviews the country's economic performance and outlook, is likely to be tabled on January 29 or January 31.

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With the first round of consultations underway, the Finance Ministry is set to continue discussions with various stakeholder groups in the coming days as it prepares the Budget proposals.