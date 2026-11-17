Ahead of the Union Budget 2027–28, leading economists advised Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday to retain the capital gains tax on equities, countering calls from industry leaders and global investors to scrap the levy.

Sitharaman chaired the first pre-budget consultation meeting with economists.

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"In the meeting, most economists were of the view that there should not be any reduction in Long Term Capital Gains tax (LTCG)," a source told PTI.

The issue assumes significance as industry chambers have already made representations to the Finance Ministry, seeking abolition of Long Term Capital Gains tax (LTCG). Currently, a 12.5 per cent tax, plus surcharge and cess, is levied on LTCG on listed equity/equity MFs where gains exceed ₹1.25 lakh.

Also, such investments must be held for more than 12 months from the date of acquisition to qualify as a long-term capital asset. However, if such assets are sold within 12 months of purchase, a 20 per cent tax is levied on short-term capital gains (STCG) earned.

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Suggestions have also been made for differential tax treatment for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in equity, as LTCG on equities is tax-exempt for FPIs in several emerging markets. A change in the method of computing gains for FPIs and calculating them in US dollar terms has also been sought.

Meanwhile, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Chairman Ravi Agrawal on Monday also said the Finance Ministry is examining various aspects of capital gains tax on equities, and probable changes in taxation would come in the Union Budget for 2027-28.

The source said economists believe green shoots are visible in the economy now and that it has started showing results, with private investment starting to crowd in.

Leading economists also appreciated the finance minister for maintaining fiscal prudance in her previous Budgets and lower inflation rate. They were of the view that inflation will fall further due to a favourable geopolitical scenario, and oil prices will come down.

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The source said leading economists also commended the Modi government for higher spending on the infrastructure sector, which not only helped the public sector but also the private sector.

"They also gave recommendation to boost MSME and labour intensive sector to create more employment opportunities," the source said. Sitharaman is likely to present the Budget on February 1.

Sitharaman also held a pre-budget consultation meeting with experts from agriculture and rural development sectors.

"Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Smt. @nsitharaman chairs the second Pre-Budget Consultation meeting with experts from agriculture and rural development sectors ahead of the forthcoming General Budget 2027-28 in New Delhi, today. The #PreBudget consultation meeting was also attended by Secretaries of Department of Economic Affairs @FinMinIndia ; @FisheriesGoI , and senior officials of @AgriGoI," the Ministry of Finance said on X.

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