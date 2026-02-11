'Budget addresses global challenges for business: Nirmala Sitharaman
Finance minister counters opposition leader Rahul Gandhi's charge that budget acknowledges challenges faced by India, but fails to tackle them
The Union budget for FY27 has squarely addressed the challenges faced by Indian businesses due to higher tariffs and other global challenges, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman told the Parliament on Wednesday, enumerating specific budget measures and countering charges made by Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi that the budget acknowledged these challenges but failed to tackle them.