Gandhi said AI will disrupt India’s IT industry, posing employment risks to software engineers. He also questioned the India-US trade deal announced earlier this month, saying India lost out on the deal. The average tariff Indian goods faced in the US has gone up from 3% to 18% under the deal, while for US goods, it has come down to zero, Gandhi said. India’s textile industry will be affected because of the US lowering duty to zero on some textiles from Bangladesh, he said.