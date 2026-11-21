Budget expectations 2027: Labour unions have demanded that the Centre enhance welfare including raise gratuity for retirees, increase minimum wage, and expand social security schemes, Moneycontrol reported citing sources.
The issues were discussed at a pre-Budget meeting chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the capital on Friday, 20 November, as per the report.
Representatives from a number of trade unions, including the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), Indian Staffing Federation (ISF), Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU), and Trade Union Co-ordination Centre (TUCC), were in attendance, among others, it said.
In a statement, SP Tiwari, National General Secretary of TUCC said the suggestions are aimed at strengthening “the social security framework, improve the living standards of vulnerable workers, promote formal employment and create a more equitable and inclusive economic environment”.
Amid high inflation, the enhancements are expected to help employees with increased cost of living, it added. According to the sources, among the demands include:
The Union Budget 2027 is likely to be presented by Sitharaman in Parliament on Monday, 1 February 2027. This will be the finance minister's tenth consecutive Budget speech.
The Budget announcement will be preceeded by the Halwa ceremony, which marks the final stage of the preparation process for Union Budget 2027-28. It is usually held in the Budget Press at North Block, in the presence of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman before officials are locked in to prepare the Budget document.
Sitharaman is also expected to table the Economic Survey 2027, which presents a comprehensive state of the economy, during the Budget Session in Parliament, days ahead of the Budget speech near end of January 2027.