NEW DELHI : Suggestions from the people of Jammu & Kashmir will be collected in a citizen contact drive for the preparation of Union budget for FY23 , the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has said.

The tax authority in an update posted on its website, mentioned that, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has urged CBIC and the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to be the “agents of change" and has laid out the contours of a citizen contact program at the district level in Jammu and Kashmir.

“This reach out to the industry, tax payers, citizens and especially, the youth, would explain the tax laws and procedures, and also be an occasion to ascertain their expectations from the government along with a general awareness discussion," CBIC said. The outcome of the mass contact programme is to be given to the minister by 15 December.

“This would help give the suggestions due consideration during the budget deliberations. The message to us is very clear and we must be proactive in our approach to resolve citizen grievances on tax matters, if any, educate and provide requisite facilitation to them at their door steps and be a bridge to carry their suggestions on to the high table of policy deliberations," CBIC said in the update.

In her two-day visit to the union territory earlier this week, Sitharaman said the state had tremendous potential for development that can fulfil the aspirations of its people. The minister also explained that income disparity can only be addressed through development and that there barely has been any development in the past despite the valley’s potential.

