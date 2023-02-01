Budget: Govt hikes capex outlay by 33% to ₹10 tn for FY24, allocation for railways at ₹2.4 tn
She said 100 critical transport infrastructure projects, for last and first-mile connectivity for ports, coal, steel, fertiliser and foodgrains sectors have been identified.
New Delhi: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced hiking the Centre’s capital expenditure for 2023-24 by 33% to a record ₹10 trillion for infrastructure development, which will make it 3.3% of GDP. The allocation is higher than ₹7.5 trillion budgeted for this year.
