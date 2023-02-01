Budget: Govt pegs FY24 divestment target lower at ₹51,000 crore
- The govt also cut the revised estimates from FY23 to ₹50,000 crore from the earlier target of ₹65,000 crore
New Delhi: The government has set a disinvestment target at ₹51,000 crore for FY24, lower than the previous financial year, according to the Union Budget for 2023-24 presented in Parliament on Wednesday. The estimates for FY23 has also been revised to ₹50,000 crore from the earlier target of ₹65,000 crore.
