Budget: Govt pegs FY24 divestment target lower at 51,000 crore

The government is proceeding with the disinvestment following demerger of non-core assets of Shipping Corp. and BEML. In addition, the government will seek expressions of interest for Concor following engagements with investors in recent road shows. But this, too, may take a more concrete shape only in FY24. Disinvestments through strategic sales of HLL Lifecare Ltd and Projects and Development India Ltd are in advanced stages, and the proceeds may come in this fiscal year itself. However, the overall proceeds are unlikely to meet the target set for FY23.