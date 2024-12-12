Economy
Centre may increase green bond target by 25% to ₹25,000-26,000 crore next year to fund renewable energy projects
Rhik Kundu 5 min read 12 Dec 2024, 12:04 PM IST
SummaryThe Indian government is counting on growing demand for eco-friendly financing. With India’s inclusion in major global bond indices, investor interest in green bonds is expected to surge.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
New Delhi: The government plans to raise ₹25,000-26,000 crore through sovereign green bonds in the next fiscal year, marking an at least 25% increase from its ₹20,000 crore target for FY25, to boost financing for climate-friendly projects, two people familiar with the matter toldMint.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less