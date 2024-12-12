"The borrowings made through green bond instruments during the next fiscal (FY26) are likely to be about 25-30% higher than the previous fiscal as there is a demand for sustainable bonds," the first person said, requesting anonymity. "India's inclusion in various bond indices like the JPMorgan and Bloomberg indices is expected to lead to substantial interest from foreign portfolio investors in the long-term for sovereign green bonds. So, higher borrowings from this instrument can be expected in FY26."