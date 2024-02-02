Budget in 5 minutes
Summary
- In almost every budget, the finance minister of the day likes to offer a few sops to people who pay income tax. But Sitharaman did not tick this parameter in the latest budget
On 1 February, finance minister Nirmala Sithamran presented her sixth budget. Her budget speech was all of 5,244 words and shorter in comparison to the five speeches she gave before this one. Notwithstanding the shorter duration of the speech, the interim budget did have its interesting points. Mint examines a few major ones.