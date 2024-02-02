Budget in 5 minutes

The government’s debt

The government finances its fiscal deficit primarily by borrowing money and through the money coming into the small savings scheme. The amount of money invested in these schemes at any point, among other things, are the government’s liabilities. As of March 2024, the debt and liabilities are expected to be at ₹168.72 trillion or 56.9% of the GDP. By March 2025, this is expected to be at ₹183.67 trillion or 56%. What does this mean? The government’s gross borrowing in 2024-25 is expected to be at ₹14.13 trillion, lower than ₹15.43 trillion it is expected to borrow in 2023-24. Further, money coming in through small savings schemes, after redemptions due to investors in 2024-25, is expected to be at ₹4.66 trillion against ₹4.71 trillion in 2023-24. This means lower government borrowings in 2024-25, easing the money available for borrowing by the private sector.