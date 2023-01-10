Budget likely to correct inverted duty structure1 min read . Updated: 11 Jan 2023, 12:34 AM IST
Government is also considering measures to expand export credit and insurance cover, encourage services exports
Government is also considering measures to expand export credit and insurance cover, encourage services exports
NEW DELHI : The government will likely consider correcting the inverted duty structure across sectors impacting domestic manufacturing in the upcoming Union budget, as muted external demand affects India’s exports and current account balance.