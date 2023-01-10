Budget likely to correct inverted duty structure

Ajay Sahai, director-general and chief executive of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), said while an inverted duty structure arises when there is a lower duty on finished products and higher duty on input, there are a large number of products where the duty for both is same, which does not encourage value addition. “Secondly, many challenges have come because of the free trade agreements. If major imports come from a country with an FTA at lower duty, the domestic industry, which is paying a higher duty, is impacted the same way, although it is not technically an inverted duty structure….The need has come when we look at the inverted duty structure also when the duty on finished goods and raw materials are the same and when the major import of the finished goods is happening through an FTA source," Sahai said.