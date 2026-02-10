Budget’s MAT overhaul may trigger one-off hits to select company financial statements
While lowering MAT to 14%, the budget sought to disallow businesses in the old regime from using set-offs in future. The set-offs continue in the new regime, but even there, the use of credits has been capped—a company can use only 25% of the available tax credit in any year.
A Union budget effort to march corporates into India's new low-tax regime may deal a one-time blow to several companies following the old tax regime. Restrictions on tax credits under minimum alternate tax (MAT) may force startups and power sector firms to shift to the new regime, or contend with the higher cost of staying in the old regime, experts said.