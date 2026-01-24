Budget may allocate ₹9,800 crore as Centre's contribution for Maritime Development Fund
Subhash Narayan 4 min read 24 Jan 2026, 05:30 am IST
Summary
The fund aims to lower capital costs for shipyards and port infrastructure, seeking to draw ₹1.5 trillion in total investment by 2030.
The government is set to operationalise the ₹25,000 crore Maritime Development Fund (MDF) by allocating ₹9,800 crore to it in the upcoming budget.
