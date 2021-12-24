Budget may propose 10,000 cr ROSHNEE plan to cut emissions

“We are optimistic about budget for 2022-23 and see opportunities to advance our efforts in enabling India’s energy transition to renewable sources. Renewable capacity addition is also likely to be ramped up in 2022, meaning a higher requirement for substations, transmission corridors as well as battery energy storage which will also drive growth and bring in fresh opportunities for Hitachi Energy," said N. Venu, managing director and CEO, India and South Asia, Hitachi Energy.