Economy
Budget prioritizes women-centric welfare, some other areas left wanting
Summary
- Major scheme outlays show increased social welfare programme allocations, particularly in education and health. PM-Kisan and MNREGA have not changed allocations for fiscal year 2025 compared to the current fiscal year
In her Budget speech, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman reiterated the government's four focus areas: women, youth, poor, and farmers. While the interim budget scored a win for women, the youth and farmers could be left wanting for more.
