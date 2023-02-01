Budget proposes raising limit for presumptive taxation
The Budget proposed raising the income range for small enterprises from ₹2 crore to ₹3 crore and for professionals from ₹50 lakh to ₹75 lakh to avail the presumptive taxation scheme
New Delhi: Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday proposed raising the income limit for presumptive taxation for micro-enterprises and professionals. Presenting the Budget for FY2023-24, the minister proposed raising the income range for small enterprises from ₹2 crore to ₹3 crore and for professionals from ₹50 lakh to ₹75 lakh to avail the presumptive taxation scheme.
