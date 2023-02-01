Budget proposes raising limit for presumptive taxation

Sitharaman said in her speech that micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are growth engines of our economy. “Micro enterprises with turnover up to ₹2 crore and certain professionals with turnover of up to 50 lakh can avail of the benefit of presumptive taxation. I propose to provide enhanced limits of ₹3 crore and ₹75 lakh respectively, to the tax payers whose cash receipts are no more than 5%," Sitharaman said.

