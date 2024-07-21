Off the track: Why big budgets don't guarantee safe train rides
Summary
- Just five days before the presentation of the Union budget, another train accident has put the spotlight back on the state of the Indian Railways. Will it put more focus on the Railway budget and where the money is being spent?
Just five days before the presentation of the Union budget, a train accident in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda that left at least four dead and 31 injured once again put a spotlight on the sorry state of train safety in India. While Indian Railways has been proudly showcasing the launch of Vande Bharat trains, record budgetary allocations, and 100% electrification by the end of the fiscal year, work on resolving safety issues seems to be still in progress.