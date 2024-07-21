Off the track: Why big budgets don't guarantee safe train rides

Just five days before the presentation of the Union budget, a train accident in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda that left at least four dead and 31 injured once again put a spotlight on the sorry state of train safety in India. While Indian Railways has been proudly showcasing the launch of Vande Bharat trains, record budgetary allocations, and 100% electrification by the end of the fiscal year, work on resolving safety issues seems to be still in progress.

It is true that the budgetary allocation to the ministry of railways has increased over the years, from 0.3% of GDP in 2018-19 to 0.8% in 2024-25. Moreover, the railways’ actual spending has consistently overshot the outlay. However, a large share of the total capital expenditure undertaken by the sector has been spent on setting up new lines, track renewals, and rolling stock. Railways’ capital and revenue expenditure on safety has fallen below 20% of the total expenditure in recent years even as fatal train accidents have caused national uproar multiple times over the past couple of years.

“Indian Railways has made significant strides in improving safety at unmanned level crossings by deploying personnel, leading to a substantial decrease in accidents at these locations," said Lalit Chandra Trivedi, railway consultant advising corporates and former general manager of East Central Railway. “However, a disturbing trend of more fatal accidents involving collisions and derailments has emerged," he said, adding that the upcoming Budget should look for strategic investment for more trains, with an emphasis on safety.

Capacity crunch

While the Railways is getting increased budgetary support from the government, its own revenues are under strain. For running the world’s fourth largest rail network, the Railways relies on three sources of funding: internal sources through passenger and freight fares, budgetary support from the central government, and extra-budgetary sources such as borrowing and partnership with the private sector.

The Railways’ revenue surplus is budgeted to come down significantly to just ₹2,800 crore in 2024-25 from ₹19,228 crore in 2015-16. While disruptions caused by the covid-19 pandemic have played a role, the railways’ revenue crunch had started in 2017-18 itself. As a result, the operating ratio (or the share of revenue that goes into operating expenditure) has inched up from 97.3% in 2018-19 to 98.2% in 2024-25.

This results in the Railways relying more on budgetary support to meet its needs, especially capital expenditure for infrastructural development, and borrowings. “Inadequate surplus has also led to less-than-required provisioning for replacement of old assets and safety-related works," PRS Legislative Research said in a report from FY24, which also noted the failure of the Railways to allocate ₹5,000 crore to the Rashtriya Rail Sanraksha Kosh that it was obliged to do between 2017-18 and 2023-24.

Need to re-prioritize

Until 2017, the Railway Budget used to be presented separately from the main Budget, which meant more eyeballs on the expenditure and revenue in the critical sector. Often, announcements of new trains were the highlights. Since its merger with the General Budget, scrutiny has eased, with focus shifting only to fund allocations.

While 5.4% of the total expenditure of the Centre was budgeted for the Railways in FY25, the highlight of the interim budget earlier this year was the upgrading normal railway bogies to Vande Bharat standards to ensure passenger safety and comfort. However, Vande Bharat isn’t free of controversies either, with several reports of collisions, operational glitches and lack of amenities.

The recent train accidents, along with the Railways’ inability to accommodate poorer passengers, have led to criticism of railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, more so after he was re-appointed to the post following the General Elections. While it is true that the number of consequential train accidents (those leading to significant damage) has come down from nearly 500 at the beginning of the century to just 48 in 2022-23, one of the deadliest in recent years took place last year when a three-train collision in Balasore, Odisha claimed 296 lives. Derailment remains the main reason behind two-thirds of the accidents.

After the fatal incidents, Vaishnaw directed officials to accelerate the implementation of the Kavach, an anti-collision system, in a structured manner. But Trivedi argues that the system involves complex procedures before rollout. It needs to be integrated into each locomotive and trackside equipment needs to be installed too. "At the current pace, it will take 50 years," Trivedi said.

While the budget may not be a one-stop solution to the issues the Railways faces, including safety, the allocated money may be better prioritized to tackle the problems at hand in a speedy and sustainable manner.

