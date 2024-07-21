Off the track: Why big budgets don't guarantee safe train rides

The recent train accidents, along with the Railways’ inability to accommodate poorer passengers, have led to criticism of railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, more so after he was re-appointed to the post following the General Elections. While it is true that the number of consequential train accidents (those leading to significant damage) has come down from nearly 500 at the beginning of the century to just 48 in 2022-23, one of the deadliest in recent years took place last year when a three-train collision in Balasore, Odisha claimed 296 lives. Derailment remains the main reason behind two-thirds of the accidents.