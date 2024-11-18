Will exceed direct tax collection target for FY25: CBDT chief

  • The Centre’s direct-tax collection after tax refunds has grown by 15.41% to 12.1 trillion so far this financial year.

Gireesh Chandra Prasad
Published18 Nov 2024, 08:24 PM IST
The 15.41% growth in net-direct-tax revenue collected so far this year is faster than the 12.8% growth rate for the fiscal projected in the full-year budget presented in July.
The 15.41% growth in net-direct-tax revenue collected so far this year is faster than the 12.8% growth rate for the fiscal projected in the full-year budget presented in July.(iStock)

New Delhi: The government expects to exceed its 22 trillion direct tax collection target for this financial year, going by the current trend in tax receipts, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) chairperson Ravi Agarwal said on Monday. 

“It is hoped and we are confident that we will not only meet the budget target, but will also exceed the target. The trend in tax collection is very positive for both corporate and non-tax collections. Refunds are also issued promptly,” Agarwal told reporters at the international trade fare in the capital.

Also read |  Centre’s net direct-tax revenue grows 15.4% to 12.1 trillion in April-Nov

The Centre’s direct-tax collection after tax refunds has grown by 15.41% to 12.1 trillion so far this financial year, CBDT said earlier this month. This represents 55% of the 22 triliion target for the full financial year. 

The 15.41% growth in net-direct-tax revenue collected so far this year is faster than the 12.8% growth rate for the fiscal projected in the full-year budget presented in July. This gives comfort to policymakers on achieving the full-year target. 

Nudging taxpayers

Agarwal also said the government is nudging tax payers who have not disclosed their foreign assets, to update their tax returns.

“Under automatic exchange of information, we get information about foreign assets. Some people have not declared it… In the case of high value assets, we are emailing and sending text messages. If some tax payer has not disclosed their foreign assets, they have the opportunity to declare it by 31 December,” he said. 

Also read |  Centre’s direct tax collection performance goes up on all counts

Agarwal said lack of awareness may be the reason behind people not reporting foreign assets. He, however, did not give the number of tax payers who have not made this declaration or the value of such undisclosed assets detected.

On Saturday, CBDT launched a ‘compliance-cum-awareness campaign’ to assist taxpayers to accurately complete the schedule ‘foreign assets’ and to report income from foreign sources in their income tax returns filed in the current assessment year. 

Compliance mandatory

Compliance with this schedule is mandatory under the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015, which requires the full disclosure of foreign assets and the income, the tax department said last week.

Also read | India’s six-decade-old tax laws are in for a revamp. Govt wants real-world ideas

As part of this campaign, the tax authority is sending messages to individuals identified through information received under bilateral and multilateral agreements, which indicate that they may hold foreign accounts or assets, or have received income from foreign jurisdictions. 

By leveraging data obtained through the Automatic Exchange of Information (AEOI), the department is working to create a more efficient, taxpayer-friendly system, CBDT said on Saturday.  

Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:18 Nov 2024, 08:24 PM IST
Business NewsEconomyWill exceed direct tax collection target for FY25: CBDT chief

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    141.30
    03:58 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    3.3 (2.39%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    278.10
    03:58 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -2.95 (-1.05%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    134.10
    03:58 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -0.7 (-0.52%)

    Tata Power share price

    404.75
    03:59 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    0.1 (0.02%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,324.45
    03:29 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    21.6 (1.66%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Gujarat State Petronet share price

    324.25
    03:53 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -26.6 (-7.58%)

    Gujarat Gas Company share price

    453.05
    03:29 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -33.15 (-6.82%)

    Eclerx Services share price

    3,131.35
    03:45 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -206.8 (-6.2%)

    BHARAT DYNAMICS share price

    933.30
    03:43 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -56.5 (-5.71%)
    More from Top Losers

    Godrej Industries share price

    1,013.55
    03:29 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    84.95 (9.15%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    239.90
    03:52 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    20.1 (9.14%)

    Sammaan Capital share price

    144.60
    03:50 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    9.65 (7.15%)

    Swan Energy share price

    545.50
    03:55 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    34.3 (6.71%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,655.00-10.00
      Chennai
      75,661.00-10.00
      Delhi
      75,813.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      75,665.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Economy

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.