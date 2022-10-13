Budget will aim to sustain growth and check inflation:  Nirmala Sitharaman

NEW DELHI :Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the Indian economy may grow around 7% in FY23, adding that the next Union budget will have to be “carefully structured" to sustain growth and contain inflation.
The statement follows a downward revision in growth by the International Monetary Fund to 6.8% in its latest World Economic Outlook report on Monday from 7.4% estimated earlier.
“So, it will have to again be a very carefully structured budget, in which growth momentum will have to be sustained," the minister said at a fireside chat organized by the Brookings Institution in Washington DC.
Economies worldwide are facing the twin challenges of high inflation and slowing economic growth amid monetary policy tightening and slowing global demand. Sitharaman said high energy prices were among the biggest problems facing the economy in the near future.
The past two budgets focused on capex-led growth while adhering to a glide path for fiscal deficit, the minister said, adding that 2020 and 2021 saw a rise in borrowing on the Centre and states’ behalf (to fund GST compensation), but the government has been transparent about its deficit.
The Centre has estimated a fiscal deficit of 6.4% of GDP for FY23, from 6.7% last year.
“Specifics (of the next budget) may be difficult at this stage because it’s a bit too early. But broadly, the growth priorities will be kept absolutely on top, even as I speak about the concerns that inflation brings before me. So, inflation concerns will have to be addressed. But then, how you would manage growth would be the natural question," Sitharaman said.
Sitharaman will present the Union budget for 2023-24 on 1 February 2023.
Most agencies, including the World Bank, and the Reserve Bank of India have lowered India’s growth projection for the current fiscal, led by monetary policy tightening and an uncertain external environment. However, India remains the world’s fastest-growing major economy.
“I am aware that growth forecasts around the world are being revised lower. We expect India’s growth to be around 7% this fiscal. More importantly, I am confident of India’s relative and absolute growth performance in the rest of the decade," she said.
Responding to a question, Sitharaman said the government is watchful of the global stress that hits India in terms of energy, fertilizer and food to ensure it doesn’t get passed on to the people.
Sitharaman is in the US to attend the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank.
The minister said Singapore and the UAE had shown interest in accepting the RuPay payment system. Sitharaman also said that India is holding consultations with different countries to make RuPay acceptable in their nations.
“We are talking to different countries. Singapore and UAE have all come forward now to make RuPay acceptable in their countries," Sitharaman said during a conversation with economist Eshwar Prasad. Also, the UPI, the BHIM app, and NPCI will all be interoperable between countries, she added.
Regarding issues faced by startups contemplating moving overseas, Sitharaman said the government was trying to address them as much as possible to help them stay in India.
She pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has himself engaged with startups and that the government’s policies have created an enabling environment for them, with more than 100 unicorns in India.
“I’ve heard this from others as well. They (startups) are moving to Singapore, they’re moving to the UAE. Well, if they want to talk to the government of India and say, look, we were moving to Singapore, but if we were to do this, we would be quite happy to be here. And after hearing it, if it’s possible, we’ll certainly attend to them," Sitharaman said when asked about the successful Indian startups moving out of the country.