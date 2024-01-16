Economy
Building soon, a technology backbone for the bankruptcy regime
Summary
- The project, which will link various stakeholders of the corporate turnaround ecosystem and aims to improve the efficacy of debt resolution, is likely to be announced in Union Budget 2024
The Centre is planning to build a common information technology (IT) backbone linking various stakeholders of the corporate turnaround ecosystem to improve the efficacy of debt resolution, two people aware of the matter said.
