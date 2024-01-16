Building soon, a technology backbone for the bankruptcy regime

The Centre is planning to build a common information technology (IT) backbone linking various stakeholders of the corporate turnaround ecosystem to improve the efficacy of debt resolution, two people aware of the matter said.

The entities to be connected include the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI), credit information providers, lenders, distressed businesses ending up in tribunals, and insolvency professionals. National E-Governance Services Ltd (NeSL), India’s first agency registered under IBBI to provide legal evidence on debt to creditors and tribunals, will also be part of this IT network.

The project, which is expected to eliminate information asymmetry among the different agencies, is likely to be announced in Union Budget 2024. “Once the required approvals are in place, bids will be called for building the IT platform," said one of the persons cited above on the condition of anonymity.

“The proposed integrated IT platform for case management under IBC (Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code) will help in better monitoring of cases. Thus, delays will come down. A study is being done on this now. Once implemented, the system will also improve the ease of doing business for insolvency practitioners," said this person, adding that all data will be available in this common system.

Shareholders of companies fiercely contest bankruptcy petitions filed by creditors to avoid losing control over their businesses. Having timely information about the solvency of a business will help the tribunals decide on admission of cases quickly, said a second person who also spoke on the condition of not being named.

Queries emailed to the spokesperson for the ministry of corporate affairs on Friday remained unanswered till press time.

The government’s move was commended by experts. “Linking of the tribunals, the institutions and the regulator on an IT platform will result in seamless coordination between participants and would also allow government to evaluate the performance of the bankruptcy code and the efficiency of the tribunals, and detect any bottlenecks in processes," said Anoop Rawat, partner (insolvency and bankruptcy) at law firm Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co.

“It can make IBC a more efficient tool for debt resolution. It will also help in further developing the distressed asset market in the country as certainty about the time involved will improve investors’ confidence," Rawat added, pointing out that it is probably the first time that regulators, stakeholders and tribunals will be connected digitally for smooth flow of information.

Bankruptcy has been a priority area of reforms for the government as ease of exit is seen to be as important for investors as ease of entry. With the rollout of the bankruptcy code in 2016, the government has largely managed to address the issue of toxic assets in the economy known as the twin balance sheet problem, a result of the credit boom after the 2007 financial crisis.

Till end-September 2023, 7,058 cases were admitted in NCLT, about three-fourth of which have been closed either on debt resolution, liquidation or withdrawal for various reasons including settlement. Among the closed cases, 808 entities found debt resolution under IBC, while 2,249 cases ended up in liquidation. Among the resolved ones, creditors realized about 32% of their claims. But when compared to the liquidation value of assets, the realization was 168.5%, as per data available with IBBI. Average time taken for debt resolution under IBC is 653 days.

The Reserve Bank of India said in its report on trends and progress of banking in India released on 27 December that the ratio of gross non-performing assets to total advances of all scheduled commercial banks fell to a decadal low of 3.9% at end-March 2023 and further to 3.2% at end-September 2023. It was at 11.18% in March 2018. The fall embellishes the efficacy of the bankruptcy code.

The government has been improving efficiency in governance with digital infrastructure over the past few years. The income tax department and the ministry of corporate affairs have revamped their IT infrastructure to improve user experience, regulatory oversight, cybersecurity and data analytics-driven compliance enforcement.

Infosys Ltd built the new e-filing portal for the income tax department, which was rolled out in 2021, while LTIMindtree Ltd built Version 3 of the MCA21 portal, now being rolled out in phases.

A tech-heavy goods and services tax administration has helped the Centre and states improve the efficiency in indirect taxation and detect large-scale tax evasion involving fake invoices.