Building soon, a technology backbone for the bankruptcy regime

Till end-September 2023, 7,058 cases were admitted in NCLT, about three-fourth of which have been closed either on debt resolution, liquidation or withdrawal for various reasons including settlement. Among the closed cases, 808 entities found debt resolution under IBC, while 2,249 cases ended up in liquidation. Among the resolved ones, creditors realized about 32% of their claims. But when compared to the liquidation value of assets, the realization was 168.5%, as per data available with IBBI. Average time taken for debt resolution under IBC is 653 days.