Economy
BIS to set standards for online educational courses to enhance content quality, ensure accountability
SummaryThe Bureau of Indian Standards will establish the norms in response to rising complaints. The framework aims to set guidelines for course creation, organization, and assessment, ensuring better engagement and learning outcomes.
New Delhi: The chaotic markets of online education may soon see some ground rules being established to introduce standards and checks and balances, and ensure students are not taken for a ride.
