Burgers, botox and birkins: Consumer pullback in China and US hits broadly

Botox maker AbbVie said headwinds in China hurt sales for its aesthetic pharmaceuticals division in the June quarter, and lowered its outlook for those products in both the U.S. and in China. Starbucks said that its U.S. same-store sales declined 2% in its June quarter, the second consecutive decline. And in China, its same-store sales fell 14% as the coffee chain faced heightened competition from lower-cost rivals.