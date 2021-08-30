Business activity continues to rise, now well above pre-pandemic levels: Report

On the other hand, the vaccination pace has risen to 7.1 million doses per day (7-day MA) from 4.7 million a week back, it said, adding that if this pace sustains, India would be on track to fully vaccinate roughly 50% of the population by end-2021. GDP growth will sequentially rebound in the September quarter, the brokerage said, maintaining its above-consensus GDP growth forecast of 10.4% in FY22.