Business activity grew at fastest pace in 14 years in April, HSBC survey shows
The HSBC Flash India Composite PMI output index climbed to 62.2 in April from a revised reading of 61.8 in March, marking the fastest rate of increase in aggregate business activity since June 2010.
The Indian economy has made a robust start to the new fiscal year, with private-sector business activity expanding faster during April than it did in March amid a pick-up in sales growth.
