Business activity in March grew at its fastest pace in eight months, HSBC survey shows
The HSBC Flash India Composite PMI Output Index climbed to 61.3 in March from a revised reading of 60.6 for February, marking the fastest rate of expansion in the manufacturing and service sectors since July 2023.
New Delhi: India's private-sector business activity will end the fiscal year on a high, expanding at its fastest rate in eight months amid a pick-up in growth and buoyant demand, according to a survey released on Thursday.
