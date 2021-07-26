Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Economy >Business activity wobbles slightly but still at pre-second wave levels: Nomura

Business activity wobbles slightly but still at pre-second wave levels: Nomura

Nomura India Business Resumption Index (NIBRI), which tracks high-frequency data, registered its first weekly fall in over two months.
2 min read . 05:54 PM IST Nasrin Sultana

  • Nomura India Business Resumption Index fell to 95.3 for the week ended 25 July from the high of 96.4 in the previous week, but still at levels prior to the second wave

New Delhi: Business activity in India slightly wobbled last week but was still at levels seen before the second covid wave, according to Nomura. Nomura India Business Resumption Index (NIBRI), which tracks high-frequency data, registered its first weekly fall in over two months.

The NIBRI fell to 95.3 for the week ended 25 July from the high of 96.4 (the previous week), but still at levels prior to the second wave and 4.7 percentage points below pre-pandemic levels.

“Early data for June suggest a return to conditions similar to April, after the shallow decline in May, supporting our view that the sequential drop in Q2 (April-June) gross domestic product (GDP) growth will be much less than consensus expects. However, mobility, railway freight revenues and GST e-way bill data suggest some stagnancy in July, even as the trade sector remains strong," said Sonal Varma and Aurodeep Nandi, economists, Nomura.

Mobility indices registered the first week-on-week fall since mid-May, with Google’s workplace and retail & recreation mobility down 0.4 pp and 0.6 pp, respectively, and the Apple driving index down 2.3 pp. Power demand also fell by a steep 4.1% week-on-week after a 2.8% decline the previous week.

The labour participation rate, however, rose to 41.1% from 40.4%, Nomura said.

The pace of vaccinations stagnated, with the month-to-date average in July at 3.7 million doses per day. “We currently forecast a faster pace of vaccination starting in August, but the recent pace suggests risks are skewed towards a delay. With pandemic cases plateauing at an elevated level of 39,000 new cases per day, susceptibility to a third wave remains a key growth risk," Varma and Nandi said.

At the next policy meeting on 6 August, Nomura expects the Reserve Bank of India to raise its inflation projection, leave GDP growth forecasts unchanged, but reiterate its accommodative stance, to ensure that growth recovers and is sustained.

However, Nomura sees inflation to be more persistent than the RBI’s current transitory assessment, resulting in a policy pivot towards normalization later this year, as the RBI assigns a higher weighting to inflation relative to growth. “We maintain our base case of a 40bp reverse repo rate hike in Q4, which would narrow the policy corridor, and a cumulative 75bp repo (and reverse repo) rate hikes in 2022," the Japanese investment bank said.

