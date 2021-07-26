Business activity wobbles slightly but still at pre-second wave levels: Nomura

“Early data for June suggest a return to conditions similar to April, after the shallow decline in May, supporting our view that the sequential drop in Q2 (April-June) gross domestic product (GDP) growth will be much less than consensus expects. However, mobility, railway freight revenues and GST e-way bill data suggest some stagnancy in July, even as the trade sector remains strong," said Sonal Varma and Aurodeep Nandi, economists, Nomura.