Business confidence dips to lowest in three quarters: Ficci survey

NEW DELHI: As a vicious second wave of covid infections hit the country, business confidence of Indian companies dipped to its lowest in three quarters in May, as per the latest quarterly Business Confidence Survey by industry lobby group Ficci.

Business confidence had touched a decadal high in the previous survey.

Decline in optimism levels of the participating companies regarding both current conditions as well as expectations led to a plunge in the overall business confidence index (BCI) value to 51.5 from 74.2 in the previous survey. However, the reading was still higher than a year ago when the government had imposed a nationwide lockdown with the index nosediving to its lowest since the financial crisis at 42.9. The survey was conducted during April-May and gauges expectations of the respondents from a wide array of sectors for the period April to September 2021.

“While the economy was witnessing a recovery after it was first struck with the pandemic induced restrictions in 2020, the extremely challenging second wave has caused massive disruptions once again - significantly exacerbating the impact on health front and undermining the initial gains made on the economic front," the survey said.

Ficci said the fresh round of restrictions on the back of record increase in daily new covid infections has impacted industry’s sentiments. “With household income being severely impacted and past savings being already drawn on during the first wave of infections, demand conditions can be expected to remain weak for longer. Thus, measures to support demand remain crucial for the economy to recover from the shock that has arisen from the second wave. In addition, increased pace of vaccination will remain key for achieving faster normalization," it added.

The participating companies, however, reported improved capacity utilisation rate in the present survey despite weak demand conditions. “This can be attributed to imposition of localised restrictions instead of a complete lockdown, which ensured industry remaining largely functional throughout," Ficci said.

Participants in the survey cited increasing raw material costs as a major concern for the fourth consecutive time. About 65% of them said higher raw material costs as a constraint in the present survey compared with 59% in the previous round.

In the current survey, the proportion of respondents anticipating better sales prospects in the near term declined significantly to 31% from 66% respondents in the preceding survey. A dip in sales prospects impacted the outlook of respondents on near-term profits as well. The proportion of respondents citing higher profits over next six months declined to 16% in the latest survey vis-à-vis 36% respondents in the previous round.

Outlook on employment and exports also reported a discernible deterioration in the latest round. Only 19% respondents were optimistic about better hiring prospects over the next two quarters as against 35% in the previous round. Export prospects also worsened noticeably in the current round with only 27% respondents indicating higher outbounds shipments against 41% in the previous round.

On the impact of localised restrictions on businesses, around 80% of the participating companies said they were facing issues in carrying out their business amid the fresh bout of restrictions. This is lower than 90% participants who expressed similar concern last year during the national lockdown.

Most respondents flagged weak consumer sentiment as their topmost concern followed by non-availability of raw materials and manpower shortage due to various factors such as increased infections in family, hesitancy to travel and fear. Increased exposure to risks as well as logistical delays as a result of fresh lockdowns were also highlighted as concerns.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.