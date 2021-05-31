Business confidence dips to lowest in three quarters: Ficci survey

Decline in optimism levels of the participating companies regarding both current conditions as well as expectations led to a plunge in the overall business confidence index (BCI) value to 51.5 from 74.2 in the previous survey. However, the reading was still higher than a year ago when the government had imposed a nationwide lockdown with the index nosediving to its lowest since the financial crisis at 42.9. The survey was conducted during April-May and gauges expectations of the respondents from a wide array of sectors for the period April to September 2021.