Indian businesses grow at slowest pace in nine months, says HSBC Flash PMI

New Delhi: India's business activity moderated in September, with output and new orders growing at the slowest pace in nine months, according to the flash survey by HSBC Holdings Plc.

However, employment continued to increase at a solid pace amid improved business confidence. The survey indicated that growth remained strong, as responses from 400 manufacturers and 400 service providers indicated.

The HSBC flash PMI survey, compiled by S&P Global, highlighted strong new business inflows, solid job creation, and optimistic growth expectations.

Rates of input cost and output price inflation were relatively muted, with service providers raising their charges at the slowest pace in just over two and a half years.

The India Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) Business Activity Index stood at 58.9 in September, down from 60.9 in August, which showed that services business activities slowed slightly during September compared to the previous month.

The Flash India Manufacturing PMI Output Index also dipped to 60 in September, from 60.3 in the previous month, showing a slowdown in manufacturing.

The India Composite PMI Output Index, combining manufacturing and services, increased to 59.3 in September from 60.7 in the previous month.

Meanwhile, the HSBC Flash India Manufacturing PMI stood at 56.7 in September, down from 57.5 in August.

"The reading signalled a further marked strengthening in business conditions for goods producers, but the rate of improvement was the softest since January," the survey said.

Surge in new orders According to the survey, the expansion in total business activity showed that new orders continued to rise sharply. However, the pace of growth eased and was the softest in the year-to-date. This was the case with both total new business and new export orders.

"The flash composite PMI in India rose at a slightly slower pace in September, marking the slowest growth observed in 2024. Both the manufacturing and service sectors exhibited similar trends during the month. Nevertheless, the pace of growth remained well above the long-term average," said Pranjul Bhandari, Chief India Economist at HSBC.

"Growth in new orders moderated by touch in September, but hiring levels rose at a faster pace, supported by improving business confidence. In fact, the rise in employment in the service sector was the steepest since August 2022, as companies responded to robust growth in new orders," Bhandari said.

"On the price front, input cost inflation rose at a slightly quicker pace in September. Rates of increase in output charges slowed in both sectors, with manufacturers experiencing a larger slowdown, implying a bigger reduction in their margins," Bhandari added.

The $10-trillion economy dream India aims to have a $10 trillion economy over the next decade, with growth driven by an expanding manufacturing sector.

Key focus areas include semiconductors, electronics manufacturing, the electric vehicle ecosystem, renewable energy, and defence.

The central government has ramped up capital expenditure to bolster infrastructure, create jobs, and stimulate manufacturing growth to support this ambition.

"Despite the softer expansions in both output and new orders in September, companies in India remained strongly optimistic that business activity will increase over the coming year," the survey said.