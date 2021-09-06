The pace of business activities may have slowed down, but has still retained the level seen before the covid-19 outbreak, showed data.

The Nomura India Business Resumption Index fell to 100.6 for the week ended 5 September from the record high of 102.8 in the ﻿week before that but is still above the pre-pandemic level of 100. The index tracks high-frequency data.

Mobility trends were mixed with the Google workplace index up by 3.3 percentage points, but retail and recreation index down by 1 pp and the Apple driving index down by a whopping 11.2 pp. Power demand also fell by 4.3% week-on-week after a 0.1% rise last week. In contrast, labour participation rate inched up to 41% from 40.8%.

August data have been mixed. Ultra-high frequency data like goods and services tax e-way bills and railway freight revenues have improved, as has the services PMI (to 56.7 from 45.4 in July), but data for auto sales, merchandise trade and the manufacturing PMI (to 52.3 from 55.3 in July) were lacklustre, although this partly reflects supply bottlenecks, said Nomura in a note on 6 September.

“The pace of vaccination has picked up to an average of 7.4 million doses per day in September from 5.4 million in August, and 12% of the population has been fully vaccinated. This is helping cap mortality rates, even as the number of cases has risen marginally (albeit, largely driven by the state of Kerala). We expect GDP growth of 9.2% year-on-year in FY22, which we recently lowered from 10.4%. A third wave is a downside risk, but we expect the business cycle to improve," Sonal Varma and Aurodeep Nandi, economists, Nomura, said.

In a separate note, Nomura said August trade data in India are robust in headline growth terms, but sequential momentum has softened.

“We believe this softness could be due to both demand- and supply-side factors. On the demand front, global growth is moderating after a stellar H1, especially in the US and China. Additionally, supply chain bottlenecks have worsened because of the spread of the delta variant in Asia, resulting in raw materials shortages, port congestion and the unavailability of containers, further worsening chip shortages," said Nomura.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.