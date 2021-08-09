MUMBAI: After a slowdown in the previous two weeks, business activities have resumed in August, said Nomura. The Nomura India Business Resumption Index (NIBRI), which tracks high frequency data, rose to a record high of 99.4 for the week ended 8 August from 94.0 in the previous week, nearing the pre-pandemic level of 100, and surpassing the pre-second wave peak of 99.3 in mid-February.

“Nomura India Business Resumption Index regains its mojo after fatigue in the past two weeks," Sonal Varma and Aurodeep Nandi, economists, Nomura said in a note.

Having plateaued briefly, mobility picked up sharply, with Google workplace, retail & recreation and Apple driving index rising 7.4 percentage points (pp), 5.3pp and 6.7pp, respectively. Power demand also rose 5.3% week-on-week after contracting for three consecutive weeks, while labour participation rate rose to 41.5% from 39.8%, with unemployment rate to 8.1%.

Fresh covid case additions remained flat at 40,000 per day, and at close to 5 million doses per day, the vaccination pace is higher than the daily rate of 3.9 million in June. However, there are state-wide divergences, on the seroprevalence rate, infection cases, vaccinations and the lockdown situation. S﻿ome states are doubling down on restrictions (like Karnataka and Tamil Nadu), while others like Maharashtra have been easing curbs.

“Overall, the latest rise in the NIBRI corrects its plateauing since mid-July, and suggests the swifter-than-expected recovery from the second wave slump has continued in early August. Whether the surge in mobility, in turn, triggers a third wave is a key risk that we continue to monitor," said Varma and Nandi.

Last week, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) maintained its FY22 gross domestic product (GDP) growth projection at 9.5% year-on-year. However, it tweaked its quarterly projections and now expects faster growth in Q2 2021 (April-June), thereby acknowledging a smaller hit from the second wave. The central bank adjusted the forecasts for the remaining quarter lower. It expects a broad-based recovery, led by consumption, investment and external demand. The waning of lockdown restrictions and the rising pace of vaccinations should support consumption demand, and it remains optimistic on investment demand due to improving capacity utilisation and easy financial conditions.

“We remain optimistic on GDP growth, given the gradual rise in vaccinations, steady global growth, easy financial conditions and fiscal activism. Our GDP growth projection of 10.4% y-o-y for FY22 is a shade higher than the RBI’s unchanged estimate of 9.5%. We see a severe third wave as a key risk to the growth view," Varma and Nandi said in a separate note on 6 August.

India’s services sector activity remained weak for the third consecutive month in July as demand was hit harder in the contact-intensive sectors than manufacturing. According to data released by IHS Markit, purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for services was at 45.4 in July compared to 41.2 in June. A reading below 50 indicates contraction in economic activity. However, in July, manufacturing PMI posted highest growth in the last three months, after contracting for the first time in 11 months in June, as states eased lockdown restrictions.

