Business resumption hits record high, regains mojo after 2-week fatigue: Nomura

Last week, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) maintained its FY22 gross domestic product (GDP) growth projection at 9.5% year-on-year. However, it tweaked its quarterly projections and now expects faster growth in Q2 2021 (April-June), thereby acknowledging a smaller hit from the second wave. The central bank adjusted the forecasts for the remaining quarter lower. It expects a broad-based recovery, led by consumption, investment and external demand. The waning of lockdown restrictions and the rising pace of vaccinations should support consumption demand, and it remains optimistic on investment demand due to improving capacity utilisation and easy financial conditions.