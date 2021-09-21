Business mobility continued to improve in September but other real economy indicators struggled, said Nomura. The Nomura India Business Resumption Index eased to 100.6 for the week ended 19 September from 101.4 in the prior week, although still above its pre-pandemic level.

However, other mobility indicators were mixed. The Google retail and recreation mobility index rose by 1.6 percentage points and the Apple driving index by 1.9 pp, but the Google workplace index fell by 1.9 pp. “Power demand remains weak, contracting by 2.6% week-on-week, almost the same as last week. The labour participation rate also fell to 39.8% from 40.9% in the previous week," said Nomura.

Other high-frequency data have also been mixed. Goods and service tax (GST) e-way bills as of mid-September at 35.4 million were lower than in mid-August 47.3 million and mid-July which was at 63.8 million, though average daily railway freight revenue inched up to 25.5 million in mid-September from 24.3 million in mid-August.

“The third wave of covid-19 remains at bay so far, while the pace of vaccination has picked up to an average 8 million doses per day so far this month, up from 5.4 million in August. Supply-side bottlenecks may also weigh on near-term manufacturing growth, but services should pickup," Nomura added.

Meanwhile, QuantEco’s DART (daily activity and recovery tracker) index for week ended 19 September remained little changed compared to last week’s level, slipping a tad below the post-pandemic peak. On a WoW basis, the index eased by 0.5% compared to previous week’s gain of 1.8%

DART index holding on to near peak level (i.e., in the post pandemic phase) for the second consecutive week underscores economic recovery continuing well into the month of September, said QuantEco.

“The onset of the festive season should continue to offer support into the month of August, as economic activity reverts to near normal levels. Adding to the optimism and reinforcing the recovery, vaccinations continue to set new records," it said.

With both Serum Institute expected to add to vaccine supplies and Johnson & Johnson shot becoming available from October, QuantEco estimates that nearly 100% of the adult population can get first-dose vaccinated by end of the year. It added that the anticipated pent-up demand for goods and vengeance demand for services driven by the vaccination pivot, global growth led export momentum along with accommodative fiscal and monetary policy reinforce its full-year growth forecast of 10% with mild downside risk

