Business resumption plateaus, some real economy indicators struggle in September

With both Serum Institute expected to add to vaccine supplies and Johnson & Johnson shot becoming available from October, QuantEco estimates that nearly 100% of the adult population can get first-dose vaccinated by end of the year. It added that the anticipated pent-up demand for goods and vengeance demand for services driven by the vaccination pivot, global growth led export momentum along with accommodative fiscal and monetary policy reinforce its full-year growth forecast of 10% with mild downside risk