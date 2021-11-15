Business resumption scales to record highs amid volatile mobility trends: Nomura

The Nomura India Business Resumption Index rose to a record high of 109.9 for the week ending 14 November from an upwardly revised 107.7 in the previous week from 105.9. This suggests the business resumption index is currently 10 percentage points above pre-pandemic levels, according to Nomura. The index tracks high frequency data.

“We have observed considerable volatility in mobility trends. Also, supply-side bottlenecks like the ongoing energy crisis and chip shortages add to downside risks, as is already evident in the latest industrial production data, which could shave 1 pp off our gross domestic product (GDP) growth outlook of 9.2% for FY22," said Nomura.

So far, festive demand has been strong, with retail sales up by 74% y-o-y over the Diwali week, which presents an optimistic outlook for the ongoing wedding season and year-end festivities, according to Nomura. Despite vaccine hesitancy, cases remain capped, although an increase in daily deaths suggests another resurgence cannot be ruled out, it added.

Google workplace mobility fell sharply by 20.3 pp and retail and recreation index by 1.3 pp, but the Apple driving index rose by a whopping 34pp in the week ending 14 November. The labour participation rate remained tepid at 39.7%, while power demand rose by 5.5% week-on-week after four weeks of contraction.

Policy normalisation by the Reserve Bank of India is getting closer, according to Sonal Varma and Aurodeep Nandi, economist, Nomura.

“…there could be greater consensus within the monetary policy committee that ultra-easy monetary policy is no longer necessary. We expect upside inflation surprises in the coming months to be accompanied by elevated core inflation and more signals of demand-side recovery, thereby triggering policy normalisation. We maintain our baseline view of a 40 bps reverse repo rate hike at the December meeting, with some risk that it may be delivered in two steps (December and February)," said Varma and Nandi in a note on 12 November.

They expect a change in stance and repo rate hikes in Q1 2022), with 75 bps of cumulative repo and reverse repo rate hikes in 2022.

India’s retail or consumer price index (CPI) based inflation rose to 4.5% year-on-year in October from 4.3% in September. Demand is recovering at a swift pace and the current moderation in infection cases has also resulted in a sharp rebound in mobility and contact-intensive services.

“However, the industrial sector is reeling under multiple supply-side headwinds: energy shocks, including coal shortages, although this has started to ease at the margin, semiconductor shortages and higher input costs," they added. They expect demand to be supported by back-loaded fiscal activism, lagged effects of easy financial conditions and continued economic normalisation, as evidenced by the sharp rise in retail sales during the festive season but there are downside risks from supply constraints.

