Businesses have moved on from covid shock, but inflation could haunt

The analysis is based on figures for 234 Nifty 500 firms that have declared FY22 results so far. It shows that the dent to corporate financials in the early months of the pandemic was massive but brief. A gradual demand recovery and a tight leash on costs have revved up earnings since then. Some lasting impact in how India Inc. manages costs and productivity and is adopting technology and digitization is also aiding financial performance, said Dhananjay Sinha, managing director at JM Financial Institutional Securities.

