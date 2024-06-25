Businesses in Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra lead in GST return filing

  • While UP and Tamil Nadu file more returns than Maharashtra on a monthly basis, in the last month of every quarter, when smaller businesses with annual sales of up to 1.5 crore also file returns, Maharashtra has an edge

Gireesh Chandra Prasad
First Published06:07 PM IST
UP, the most populous state in the country reported more than 908,900 GST returns showing their monthly transaction summery in April.
UP, the most populous state in the country reported more than 908,900 GST returns showing their monthly transaction summery in April.

Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra lead in filing Goods and Services Tax (GST) returns on a monthly basis, showing their economic potential, data from GSTN, the company processing tax returns, showed. 

While Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu file more returns than Maharashtra on a monthly basis, Maharashtra edges ahead on the last month of every quarter, when smaller businesses with annual sales upto 1.5 crore also file their returns under a special scheme.

UP, the most populous state in the country reported more than 908,900 GST returns showing their monthly transaction summery in April (in form GSTR- 3B), while industrialized Tamil Nadu reported over 880,200 GST returns. 

Maharashtra was in third position with over 798,600 GST returns in the month. Karnataka, Gujarat and Delhi followed these states in the number of returns filed in April. 

Also Read: GST collection hits record 2.10 trillion in April

Monthly return filings of transactions indicate not only the business activity in the state, but also the compliance levels, the revenue generating potential of the state, efficiency in tax administration and the demand for goods and services there. More than 93% of the registered businesses have filed GST returns in these states. 

Also Read: GST Council meeting: Tax rates changed for goods & services; Here’s what gets cheaper & costlier

However, in the just concluded March quarter of FY24, Maharashtra reported 1.46 million GST returns, ahead of 1.43 million returns filed by Uttar Pradesh and 1.05 million returns by Tamil Nadu. 

Maharashtra is the largest state economy in the country with a gross state domestic product (GSDP) of 20.2 trillion in FY22, followed by Gujarat with 13.6 trillion and Tamil Nadu with 13.4 trillion. Karnataka has a GSDP of 12.35 trillion while UP has a 12 trillion economy. Some of the union territories and North Eastern states lag behind in GST return filings, indicating their economic weakness.

Besides Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, IT hub Karnataka, mineral-rich Odisha and Tamil Nadu are the states where GST cess levied on automobiles are collected the most, data showed, indicating these are big markets for the automobile sector. 

The largest importers of goods and services from other states are Maharashtra, Haryana, Delhi, Karnataka and Gujarat, benefitting from Integrated GST (IGST) that is levied on inter-state sales, showed data for May. In terms of overall GST revenue collection, Maharashtra led the list, followed by Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh. 

At the end of March 2024, over 12.6 million businesses were eligible for filing GST returns, compared to 12 million in the same month a year ago, showing a near 5% addition to the number of businesses required to file GST returns. 

The new indirect tax system introduced in 2017 will complete seven years on 1 July. 

Also Read: Farewell to FY24 with sterling GST collections

“Leveraging GST data for unlocking business insights and introduction of the long awaited compliance rating system are high on the minds of tax payers,” consulting firm Deloitte said, citing a survey of over 700 industry executives from six different industries. 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeEconomyBusinesses in Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra lead in GST return filing

Most Active Stocks

HDFC Bank

1,710.90
10:29 AM | 25 JUN 2024
38.8 (2.32%)

Grasim Industries

2,516.85
09:59 AM | 25 JUN 2024
1.9 (0.08%)

Power Grid Corporation Of India

327.60
10:20 AM | 25 JUN 2024
-5.45 (-1.64%)

Bharat Electronics

309.50
10:24 AM | 25 JUN 2024
-0.2 (-0.06%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Raymond

2,801.95
09:59 AM | 25 JUN 2024
193.75 (7.43%)

Welspun Corp

541.55
10:20 AM | 25 JUN 2024
29.4 (5.74%)

Patanjali Foods

1,529.90
10:11 AM | 25 JUN 2024
72.95 (5.01%)

LIC Housing Finance

768.15
09:59 AM | 25 JUN 2024
33.4 (4.55%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    72,976.00-1,079.00
    Chennai
    73,620.00-654.00
    Delhi
    72,689.00-1,803.00
    Kolkata
    73,119.00-1,082.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Economy

    More From Popular in Economy
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue