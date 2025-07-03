Indian businesses hoping for US trade deal ahead of tariff deadline, says CII's Memani

New Delhi: Indian businesses are hoping for a breakthrough in trade negotiations with the US as the deadline for higher reciprocal tariffs approaches, said Rajiv Memani, chairman and chief executive of EY India, who has recently taken over as president of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) for 2025–26.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Memani underscored the urgency of boosting Indian competitiveness through regulatory and business reforms. “India’s economy is expected to grow at 6.4–6.7% this fiscal,” he said, in line with projections in the Economic Survey.

Highlighting India’s ongoing trade diplomacy, Memani said the country has been actively signing free trade agreements and that “very good progress” has been made in negotiations with the European Union.

“I think India is dealing more with non-tariff barriers in the EU rather than tariff barriers—and how those non-tariff barriers can be simplified,” he said.

On the US front, Memani pointed to the 9 July deadline for concluding a bilateral trade deal, which would avert a sharp increase in tariffs on Indian exports. “In the case of the US, we have a date,” he said, referring to the pending imposition of a 26% reciprocal tariff that would replace the current 10% baseline if no agreement is reached.

US President Donald Trump’s “reciprocal tariffs” policy—announced in April—seeks to impose higher import duties on countries that levy steeper tariffs on American goods, triggering a wave of trade renegotiations. A broad 10% baseline tariff was introduced, with higher rates applied to countries such as China and Vietnam. A temporary 90-day pause was allowed for bilateral negotiations ahead of the 9 July deadline.

“Most businesses, most CII members are very keen that an agreement or an FTA—or some tranche of an FTA—gets signed, because people are wary of a tariff being imposed. And I think there is a reasonable sense of confidence that something may happen in the not-too-distant future. Those FTA engagements are going on very well,” Memani added.

Trump told reporters on Wednesday that he was expecting a deal with India, “in which case, there will be much less tariffs.”

Memani cautioned, however, that even as India expands its trade ties, competition from the Western world is intensifying. “Tariffs will go down for a large part of the Western world, and Indian industry will be facing more intense competition,” he said.

“Therefore, the urgency to do reforms, the urgency to do business reforms, and the urgency to enhance competitiveness is very high. We are seeing much greater receptivity and openness in the government to look at ease of doing business,” Memani noted.

He added that India must focus on both labour-intensive and advanced manufacturing, while also preparing for the challenges posed by artificial intelligence.

“One issue that needs attention is how AI will impact the efficiency of Indian industry—and how related challenges such as employment are dealt with,” he said.

CII expects India’s real GDP to grow by 6.4-6.7% in FY26. “This projection, generated through CII’s GDP growth model, reinforces India’s position as the fastest-growing major economy in the world,” Memani said.

To ensure India doesn’t fall behind in the AI race, CII has proposed setting up a National AI Authority to coordinate policy, infrastructure, and adoption. The body would also support investments in semiconductor fabrication facilities, cloud infrastructure, and AI skilling programs, he said.