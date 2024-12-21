The GST Council outlined a detailed taxation plan for popcorn and other snacks on Saturday — drawing criticism from several quarters. Many including well known analyst Gurmeet Chadha have since taken to social media lambasting Indian politicians for making a “mockery of GST”. Netizens have also launched into a flurry of memes to register their protest against the announcement.

“What a mockery of GST our politicians are making. All state FMs meet and discuss how to tax popcorn basis their content. Next will be food menu in restaurants,” Chadha jibed on X.

The Managing Partner and CIO of Complete Circle also outlined a sample menu with different items incurring varying tax brackets to underscore his point.

According to the detailed clarification released by the GST Council on Saturday, the ingredients will determine the tax level incurred by various snacks in the future.

Pre-packed and labelled ready-to-eat snacks will attract a 12% tax while an 18 per cent GST will be levied if it is caramelised. There is no change in the tax rate of popcorn and the GST Council has only agreed that the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs will issue a circular clarifying the current taxation regime of popcorn.

"Ready-to-eat popcorn", which is mixed with salt and spices, and has the essential character of namkeens currently attracts a 5% GST if it is not pre-packaged and labelled. Otherwise a 12% GST is levied on the item. As per the clarification however, caramel popcorn would attract an 18% GST as its essential character changes to that of a sugar confectionary.

The Council also announced that used cars purchased by businesses will now be taxed at 18% GST. It has decreased tax on fortified rice kernels to 5% and deferred decisions on tax rates on food delivery platforms such as Swiggy and Zomato. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman indicated that gene therapy was now exempt from GST. No GST would be payable on penal charges levied on borrowers by banks or financial institutions. The Council has also deferred a decision to cut tax on insurance premium as many inputs including IRDAI comments are awaited.