C Rangarajan bats for maintaining hawkish stance on interest rates hikes

C Rangarajan bats for maintaining hawkish stance on interest rates hikes3 min read . 03:20 PM IST
- C Rangarajan also said India will have to clock an 8-9% year-on-year growth for the next five years to achieve the target of a $5-trillion economy
C Rangarajan, the former Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, advocated maintaining the ongoing hawkish stance by the RBI to curb inflation and avert recessionary fears. The former RBI governor also expected that the Indian currency will strengthen with resumption of capital inflow.
Rangarajan also said India will have to clock an 8-9% year-on-year growth for the next five years to achieve the target of a $5-trillion economy.
Speaking at the Samar Kanti Paul Memorial Lecture at the Ramkrishna Mission Institute of Culture on Saturday evening, the 90-year-old economist said he would be happy if the country's economic growth reaches seven per cent in the current fiscal.
"The current policy stance should continue. Developed countries are also taking steep rate hikes. I expect more rate hikes," Rangarajan said without elaborating on the quantum.
Sanjeev Sanyal, Member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, also said that the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will take responsible steps to keep inflation in a reasonable range.
In an interview with ANI, Sanyal stated, "our retail inflation is at 7 per cent. This is something that we do watch with some concern. However, I do want to make the point and look in the context where inflation in virtually every other country is higher than ours, even in developed countries, like the US, UK, and so on."
RBI has been maintaining a hawkish stance with rate hikes to tame inflation.
Speaking on the rupee trend, Rangarajan said, there was a sharp fall in rupee value against the US Dollar to ₹79-80 with the outflow of capital.
"Now, with the inflow of capital, the value of rupee is expected to strengthen but will not reach the pre-COVID levels", he said.
There was a positive inflow of ₹22,000 crore from foreign portfolio investors in August 2022, after months of relentless selling.
The rupee declined by 7 paise to close at 79.78 against the US dollar on Friday. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the domestic currency opened at 79.80 per dollar. It hovered in a range of 79.71 to 79.85 during the session.
The domestic unit finally settled at 79.78, down 7 paise over its previous close of 79.71.
Rangarajan stressed on the need to increase the investment rate to 33%, which has slipped to 27-28%, to achieve a higher growth rate.
The share of private investment must also increase, he said.
Asserting that reforms must continue in various sectors like power and agriculture marketing, Rangarajan said that the reform measures undertaken in the 1990s were "well-coordinated and had a composite character".
He also called for harmony in the Centre-state relationship.
"A consensus building is an integral part as the state and Centre are joint partners in the growth process," he said. Pointing out the labour reforms, he mentioned that it is "best "during an upswing in the economy.
He urged the government to address challenges for adaptation to new technology and issues related to employment generation.
Citing an example, Rangarajan said that switching to electric vehicles may be beneficial with a reduction in fossil fuel use but the country may have to import other products for EVs. "And on the other hand, we may have a huge impact on employment from the existing ecosystem", he further said.
With agency inputs