Cabinet clears ₹24,000-crore agriculture push, investments in green energy

New Delhi: The Union cabinet on Wednesday approved the Prime Minister Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana (PMDDKY), a ₹24,000-crore-a-year initiative focused on transforming agriculture and allied sectors in 100 districts, starting 2025–26.

At the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the cabinet also cleared proposals to strengthen state-run NTPC Ltd and NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) to make fresh investments in renewable energy.

NTPC will invest ₹20,000 crore over time, while NLCIL will commit ₹7,000 crore to clean energy projects.

PMDDKY, modelled on NITI Aayog’s Aspirational Districts Programme, is the first scheme of its kind dedicated exclusively to enhancing farm productivity, promoting crop diversification and sustainable practices, and improving post-harvest infrastructure at the panchayat and block levels.

It also aims to boost irrigation coverage and facilitate access to both short and long-term credit for farmers.

The PMDDKY scheme will converge 36 existing programmes under a unified framework to maximize impact and streamline delivery, said Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union minister of railways, information & broadcasting, electronics & information technology, briefing the media on the cabinet decisions.

"States will be partners. There will be constant monitoring of the scheme at the block level, district level, and state level. Technology partners will be appointed. All stakeholders related to agriculture will be consulted," Vaishnaw said.

"About 17 million farmers will benefit from the scheme in the next six years," he said, adding that the implementation of the scheme will begin from August.

Under the PMDDKY scheme, 100 districts across the country will be identified based on three key indicators—low agricultural productivity, low cropping intensity, and limited credit disbursement.

District-wise allocation will be determined by each state or Union Territory’s share of Net Cropped Area and operational holdings, with at least one district selected from every state.

The cabinet also approved enhanced financial autonomy to NTPC Ltd, allowing it to invest up to ₹20,000 crore, up from the earlier ₹7,500 crore cap, through its subsidiary NTPC Green Energy Ltd (NGEL).

This will enable NGEL to channel funds into NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd (NREL) and its joint ventures and subsidiaries to accelerate renewable energy capacity expansion.

The move is aimed at helping NTPC achieve its target of 60GW of renewable energy capacity by 2032.

The cabinet also exempted NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) from standard Navratna CPSE investment rules, clearing a ₹7,000 crore infusion into its renewable arm, NLC India Renewables Ltd (NIRL).

The move allows NIRL to invest directly or via joint ventures without prior approval and bypasses the 30% net worth cap set by the Department of Public Enterprises, offering greater financial and operational flexibility.

"The plan is to enable NLCIL to have a green subsidiary, like NTPCs renewable subsidiary, NREL, with a target of generating 10 GW of renewable energy by 2030," Vaishnaw said.