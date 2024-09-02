Cabinet approves ₹14,000-crore schemes for agriculture, food security

  • Key among them was the Digital Agriculture Mission with an outlay of 2,817 crore which will entail digital public infrastructure for farmers. An agri-stack will form the data-rooted bedrock of the mission and Krishi Decision Support System will be an information platform for farmers.

Gulveen Aulakh
Published2 Sep 2024, 09:33 PM IST
DPI in agriculture will use technology to enhance farmers’ lives by offering soil profiling, digital crop estimation, digital yield modelling and access to crop loans. (Photo: Mint)

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet Monday approved seven schemes totalling nearly 13,966 crore, aimed at improving farmer incomes through technological interventions and revamping existing farming practices.

Key among them was the Digital Agriculture Mission with an outlay of 2,817 crore to build digital public infrastructure (DPI) for farmers. An Agri-Stack will form the data-rooted bedrock of the mission, and the Krishi Decision Support System will serve as an information platform for farmers. Agri Stack is an open-source digital infrastructure to improve agriculture by providing access to data to stakeholders, and enable better farm incomes.

The mission will develop digital tools such as a farmers' registry, village land maps, and a crop sown registry, while the support system will provide geospatial data, monitor droughts and floods, offer weather and satellite data, track groundwater and water availability, and model crop yield and insurance.

DPI in agriculture will use technology to enhance farmers' lives by offering soil profiling, digital crop estimation, digital yield modelling and access to crop loans. It will also incorporate artificial intelligence AI and Big Data, facilitate connections with buyers, and deliver farming knowledge over mobile phones.

India's economy grew at 6.7% in the June quarter, the slowest pace in five quarters, official data released on Friday showed. The agriculture sector grew 2% in the April-June quarter of the current fiscal year, down from 3.7% a year earlier.

After a good monsoon, the agriculture sector is expected to report good numbers as the country has received good rainfall, Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das said at an event later.

Other schemes

On Monday, the government also approved the Crop Science for Food and Nutritional Security scheme which will cost 3,979 crore, focusing on research and development in plant genetics, improvements in food and fodder crops, pulses, oilseeds and commercial crops.

The Strengthening Agriculture Education and Management scheme received 2,291 crore to modernize agricultural research and education, following the New Education Policy 2020. Sustainable Livestock Health and Production was allocated 1,702 crore for enhancing animal health management, veterinary education and dairy production.

Also read: Government gives 35K-crore manufacturing, infra push to accelerate growth, generate employment

The Sustainable Development of Horticulture scheme, with a budget of 860 crore, aims to support horticultural growth. Strengthening Krishi Vigyan Kendra received 1,202 crore to enhance agricultural extension services.

Lastly, Natural Resource Management was allotted 1,115 crore to manage and conserve natural resources.

Semiconductor testing

Union Cabinet also approved the proposal for a semiconductor testing unit by Kaynes Semicon in Gujarat's Sanand with an investment of 3,307 crore under the Indian Semiconductor Mission. The unit will make 6.3 million chips a day, that will be used across industrial, automotive, electric vehicles, consumer electronics and telecom sectors.

Ashwini Vaishnaw, minister of electronics and information technology, railways and information and broadcasting, said the country’s first assembled and tested chip from Micron’s Sanand ATMP unit is expected to come out by middle of next year. The project kicked off towards the end of last year.

Also read: Govt says India’s semiconductor market to cross $100 billion by 2030

He added that the chip fabrication unit by Tata Electronics in Dholera was also progressing well, with the design work being completed and technology agreements were being discussed. “The land is allocated, geotechnical investigations are done,” he said, adding that the multiplier effect of the plants will lead to employment in electronics manufacturing and growth of the sector.

"With upcoming initiatives from Tata, Micron, Renesas, Kaynes, and others, we are gaining momentum in developing a comprehensive semiconductor ecosystem in India. This will not only support the local electronics industry but also meet the anticipated global semiconductor demand, projected to reach $1 trillion by 2030," said Ashok Chandak, president of India Electronics and Semiconductor Association.

"The establishment of this advanced facility will greatly contribute to India's ambitions of becoming a self-reliant, globally competitive hub for semiconductor manufacturing," said Pankaj Mohindroo, chairman of the Indian Cellular and Electronics Association.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved a new 309 km railway line between Manmad, Maharashtra and Indore in Madhya Pradesh, with an outlay of 18,036 crore, and will be completed by 2028-29. The line will include construction of 30 new stations enhancing connectivity to about 1,000 villages covering 30 lakh people. Considered as an essential route for transportation of commodities such as agriculture products, fertilizer, containers, iron ore, steel and cement, the new line is also expected to promote tourism in the region.

Also read: No more potholes? Worn out Indian highways to be mended under new policy

Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:2 Sep 2024, 09:33 PM IST
Business NewsEconomyCabinet approves ₹14,000-crore schemes for agriculture, food security

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bank Of Baroda

    253.90
    03:53 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    3.75 (1.5%)

    Tata Steel

    152.85
    03:59 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    0.05 (0.03%)

    Bharat Electronics

    296.90
    03:53 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    -2.5 (-0.84%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    178.70
    03:48 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    1.75 (0.99%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Jio Financial Services

    344.65
    03:59 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    22.9 (7.12%)

    Aegis Logis

    802.95
    03:40 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    50.5 (6.71%)

    Adani Power

    670.45
    03:57 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    38.5 (6.09%)

    Adani Green Energy

    1,945.20
    03:59 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    104.75 (5.69%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,829.00-432.00
      Chennai
      73,685.00360.00
      Delhi
      73,541.00-360.00
      Kolkata
      73,829.00-72.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Economy

      More From Popular in Economy
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue